INFOGRAPHIC: How To Get A Promotion

For anyone with professional ambitions, moving up in the ranks is a goal from the moment we start a new job. When appropriate depending on our chosen profession, we often start with a bang and try to demonstrate intelligence, initiative, and the ability to lead.



Sometimes, decisions are made that don’t always make sense to us. We see people being promoted and wonder what they did that others did not. Rather than speculating, the folks over at Crisp360 took a more scientific approach.

In March of last year, Penn Schoen Berland conducted 303 interviews with senior business executives at U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees. The results are available in the infographic below.

From the data, here are the top five most important factors in their most recent promotion decision. The selected candidate:

Has excelled in current position

Showed leadership potential

Demonstrated strong interpersonal skills

Possessed appropriate job-related skills

Had a history of strong performance reviews

Armed with this data, the next corner office opening could be yours.

Click to enlarge.

(Via: Crisp360. H/T: Peoria Chevrolet Dealer)

