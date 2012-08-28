How Technology Will Eliminate Travel Frustration [Infographic]

As wonderful as travel is, the act of travelling can be an aggravating and frustrating experience, filled with air travel delays, over-enthusiastic TSA agents and language barriers that lead to confusion. But technology is here to make our lives—and our travels—easier.



The below infographic shows how transformative technologies, like augmented reality and automated identity, will usher in a new, friendlier and easier era of travel.

Source: Amadeus North America

