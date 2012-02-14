INFOGRAPHIC: Why People Hate Their Jobs

Having a bad boss — second only to compensation — is one of the main reasons why workers are dissatisfied with their jobs, reported theFit. Those most likely to be dissatisfied make less than $50,000 and are in their 20s. Bad boss behaviours such as taking credit and asking employees to reschedule their vacation plans can add to employees’ dissatisfaction.
