INFOGRAPHIC: Why People Hate Their Jobs

Jana Kasperkevic

Having a bad boss — second only to compensation — is one of the main reasons why workers are dissatisfied with their jobs, reported theFit. Those most likely to be dissatisfied make less than $50,000 and are in their 20s. Bad boss behaviours such as taking credit and asking employees to reschedule their vacation plans can add to employees’ dissatisfaction.

 

workplace boss dissatisfaction employee

Photo: TheFit.com

