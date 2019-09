The Heritage Foundation just put out a report full of charts and infographics highlighting “key economic and political indicators for Asia.”



Here is one to watch – China’s foreign investment spending in other countries:

Photo: Heritage Foundation

SEE ALSO: Here’s All You Need To Know About China’s Fragile $2.2 Trillion Shadow Banking System

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.