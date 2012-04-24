INFOGRAPHIC: How Much Damage All-Nighters Do To Your Body

Anyone who has pulled an all-nighter knows just how painful it can be. Once you’ve stared at a computer screen at 4 a.m. with a Mountain Dew, you swear you’ll never do it again. But sometimes life calls for it.



Just be careful not to do it too much; sleep deprivation has some serious physical and emotional effects.

This infographic by Online Colleges shows just how terrible all-nighters can be for your body:

Photo: Online Colleges

