INFOGRAPHIC: It's A Lot Harder To Lock In A Mortgage These Days

The past four years have seen a lot of changes as far as mortgages go. But most of us haven’t had to deal with getting a mortgage both in the pre-2007 era and after.



It may be surprising to find out just how much the prime mortgage requirements have changed in only four years. Prior to 2007 if you had a credit score of just 620 you could get a loan for the full price of your home if you met the other conditions—now that needs to be a lot closer to 700.

Take a look at the infographic below to get a better feel for exactly how much harder it is to get a mortgage today:

Photo: Movoto

Don’t Miss: 17 Cities Where Housing Prices Are Hitting Bottom >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.