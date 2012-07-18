How Cell Phones Are Dramatically Changing The World [Infographic]

Political and economic analysts alike have been awed by the proliferation of technology and social media to connect people and send ideas across borders that never before been crossed.



The importance of such technology has been evident in the protests and revolutions of the Arab Spring, but a closer look at the data shows just how deeply mobile technology is transforming the world.

That’s the subject of a new report from the World Bank. This infographic sums up some of the data the report cites.

Get this: in just 10 years, developing countries have gone from accounting for just 29 per cent of mobile subscriptions worldwide to 77 per cent of subscriptions. In 2010, 90 per cent of the world had a mobile cell signal.

Check out all the interesting statistics in the infographic below:

Photo: World Bank

Photo: World Bank

Photo: World Bank

Photo: World Bank

