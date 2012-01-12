INFOGRAPHIC: This Is How Your Memory Works

Memory is incredibly important for productivity in the workplace, but have you ever wondered how it actually works? It’s a complicated process that goes through many steps, and it involves many parts of your brain being used for a bunch of different types of memory.



Fortunately, the folks at OnlineColleges have put together this helpful infographic that simplifies and maps out how memory works, along with some tips on how to improve yours. Check it out (via Alltop):

Photo: Online Colleges

