INFOGRAPHIC: How Kissing Helps Men Live Longer

In anticipation of Valentine’s day— and ensuing lipstick and chocolate stains — Clorox came out with some enlightening infographics.



Apparently, consumers buy more than 52 million pounds of chocolate during Valentine’s week bringing the sales of chocolate for the holiday to more than one billion dollars. To work off all those extra calories, consumers should plan on doing a lot of smooching since one minute of “passionate kissing” burns 6.4 calories.

Another heart-healthy factoid: men who kiss their wives in the morning live five years longer than those who don’t.

Photo: Clorox

