INFOGRAPHIC: How Staging Can Boost Your Home's Sale Price

When it comes to real estate, all the world really is a stage.



Home staging is a crucial step in the selling process, especially for homeowners competing in a market flooded with For Sale signs.

“‘Staging’ is preparing a home for sale by de-personalizing, de-cluttering and making it more appealing to potential buyers with the goal of selling the home for more money, faster,” according to MyMove.com.

The work and financial strain may seem like a hassle, but the infographic below shows exactly how much it could pay off.

Photo: MyMove

