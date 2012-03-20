INFOGRAPHIC: How Employees Are Staying fuelled At Work

American workers have no problem funding their Starbucks addiction, but it wouldn’t hurt if their employers met them halfway once in a while.



According to this year’s Accounting Principal’s Workonomix Survey, we’re spending a pretty penny on coffee costs—$25.70/week for men and $15 for women.

As for lunch, 22 per cent of the workers surveyed said they prefer to dine out than brown bag it (35 per cent), with men spending more ($46.30/week) than women ($26.50). Likewise, the younger you are, the hungrier you are: Those falling in the 18-24 age bracket spend the most ($45.30/week) on lunch.

Take a look at more of the interesting findings below:

Photo: MindFlash.com

