INFOGRAPHIC: How Apple, Nike And Other Big Retailers Trick You Into Spending More

Careful now. Picture: Touchstone Pictures/Jerry Bruckheimer Films

It’s the buying season, which means you’re vulnerable and retailers know it.

There’s been a few studies lately focusing on companies increasingly using subliminal hints to trigger our brains into choosing to spend an extra few dollars on their products.

Neuromarketing expert Roger Dooley showed that 95% of our buying decisions are made subconsciously. Neurologist Dr Alan Hirsch found as much as 84% of participants would pay $10 more for a pair of Nike shoes in a scented room than exactly the same pair shown in an unscented room.

Kate Stephens and the team at AlternativeFinder.com used this research and other studies to compile this great infographic. It serves as a bit of a wake-up call if you’re trapped shuffling from store to store and not paying attention to your spending.

Check it out and find out why you’ll get a better price for your Wii on eBay if you use a red background and and why Apple leaves their display notebooks open at exactly 70 degrees.

Reproduced with the kind permission of Kate Stephens and AlternativeFinder.com

