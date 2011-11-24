INFOGRAPHIC: How America Spends On Electronics

Even if you don’t own a smartphone, or aren’t interested in buying a tablet or e-reader anytime soon, you probably own a television, radio or other electronic. It’s tough living in the 21st century without having something that requires batteries, and then having to recharge or replace those batteries.



Take a wild guess which U.S. city spends the most on electronics. If you guessed San Jose, Calif., which is located in Silicon Valley, the home for many of America’s biggest tech companies, you’d be correct.

Residents of San Jose spend an average of $91.08 a month on electronics, nearly double the national average of $48.

We examined the top 100 cities in the U.S. by population and tracked how much residents of each city spent on electronics over the course of year from April 2010 to April 2011. We then took the spending data, which comes from the U.S. government, from anonymous and aggregated spending transactions from Citi, and third party data providers, and ranked the cities by highest average monthly spending.

Did your city make the list? Check out our infographic below for more details:

This post originally appeared in Bundle.com.

