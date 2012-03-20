INFOGRAPHIC: How America Has Changed Since 1940

The US Census has put together an infographic on how America has changed since 1940. It’s practically a different country.



Of particular note are changes to the top industries, with agriculture vanishing. Socially we were struck by the collapse of the marriage rate.

Photo: US Census

Now check out 15 fascinating facts about the majority of Americans >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.