INFOGRAPHIC: How America Has Changed Since 1940

The US Census has put together an infographic on how America has changed since 1940. It’s practically a different country.
Of particular note are changes to the top industries, with agriculture vanishing. Socially we were struck by the collapse of the marriage rate.
Photo: US Census
