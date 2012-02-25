INFOGRAPHIC: Somehow Houston Is Getting Away With A 14 per cent Cocktail Tax

The real tax season may take up a few months at the beginning of the year, but it’s easy to forget just how much we’re shelling out in taxes on a daily basis.



Sales taxes vary state-by-state, so TurboTax thought it’d be interesting to take see just how much more it costs to be a consumer in a handful of major cities: Chicago, New York, L.A., Washington, D.C., and Houston.

Chicago beat out even New York with its hefty taxes on things like restaurant food (10%) and soft drinks (3%). But keep in mind New Yorkers pay both a city AND a state tax, totaling more than 12% (or 16% if you call L.A. home).

Budding urban centres like Houston are no picnic either, especially if you’re a regular at happy hour. The city slaps a whopping 14% tax on mixed drinks and an extra $2.04 on every gallon of liquor.

