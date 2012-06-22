[INFOGRAPHIC] A Look At The Future Spaceships Designed By The Human Race

One graphic designer over at Supernova Condensate just published this cool infographic comparing the relative sizes and designs of different spacecraft.



You’ve got to check it out.

Some of these programs were scrapped, and other are glimpses of the possible designs of the future, but this should give people a solid sense of scale when it comes to what it takes to get into and hang out in space for an extended period of time.

Needless to say, there are a lot of very eager countries looking to find their way into orbit.

The coolest thing on this is probably the International Space Station. That absolutely dwarfs every plane, satellite, and rocket on here.

But seriously, Skylon also looks wild.

Photo: InvaderXan at SupernovaCondensate



