The History Of Email

While we may take it for granted with the rise of social media and instant messaging applications, email remains one of the most commonly used form of communication systems in the world.

According to an Email Statistics Report by The Radicati Group Inc, a technology market research firm in America:

“Email remains the most pervasive form of communication in the business world, while other technologies such as social networking, instant messaging, mobile IM, and others are also taking hold, email remains the most ubiquitous form of business communication.”

It continues by saying: “The number of worldwide email accounts continues to grow from over 4.1 billion accounts in 2014 to over 5.2 billion accounts by the end of 2018.”

Atmail, an email startup for service providers and enterprise, created this awesome, easy to process summary of the history of the game-changing messaging system.

From way back in 1965 when MIT created the first known electronic mail system MAILBOX, to the introduction of the @ symbol in 1972 and when the world was first spammed in 1990, here it is – the history of the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.