INFOGRAPHIC: Here's How Your Car Insurance Adds Up

Want to know what determines your car insurance prices, and what factors go into the calculation of those premiums?

We’ve put together this helpful infographic to help you better understand what exactly you’re paying for and how your car insurer views you.

Looking at this infographic, a person can quickly see how their car insurance price is calculated and what factors make up the biggest portions of the price.

The criteria used to determine your car insurance price is mostly objective, and that is why your driving record, age and type of car you drive are the most heavily-weighed factors.

A half dozen other factors are also considered though, and these may have more effect on your rates than you think!

