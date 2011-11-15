INFOGRAPHIC: Here's How Far People Are Willing To Move From Their Home City

Americans prefer to move either close by or across the country, and not so much in between.



According to a survey by trulia.com, 64 per cent of movers wanted to either stay in the same metro area or to transplant long distance. Just 17 per cent of people moved out of their city but stayed in the same region, making it the least likely move in the survey.

According to the U.S. Census, four of 10 people recently moved for real-estate related reasons (i.e. a bigger house), while other top reasons included love and work.

See the infographic below for more information (read counter-clockwise):

Photo: Trulia.com

