INFOGRAPHIC: Here is what a perfect LinkedIn profile should look like

Photo: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com.

Looking to boost your LinkedIn presence?

As it turns out, maximising your visibility, building your networks and securing that dream job all boils down to a few simple tweaks.

Hospitality jobs search platform, Leisurejobs, created this infographic which gives you the ultimate breakdown of how you can nail your LinkedIn profile.

From how to frame your LinkedIn profile photo, what buzzwords to avoid, and the ideal number of LinkedIn connections to have through to how you can get more recommendations, here is the cheat sheet you need to make your profile stand out.

Leisurejobs – ultimate Linkedin cheat sheet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.