INFOGRAPHIC: Here Are 10 Ways To Engage Your Team

Photo: China Photos/Getty.

A disengaged team member could be costing your business $10,000 in profit annually, according to research by AON Hewitt.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Sonia McDonald, director of Leadership HQ says it can also impact morale, productivity and customer experience.

Over the past 20 years McDonald has worked with business leaders and companies across Australia, to help them improve their leadership capabilities, organisational development and confidence strategy.

Her key to success – team engagement.

“It is crucial to have a culture where your people are highly engaged,” she said, explaining that there are tell-tale signs to look out for.

“You will see greater sick leave, stress in your people, they are inattentive and unfocused. When you have a disengaged team member everyone will feel it,” she says.

While she says it’s important to find the cause of the disengagement, it’s pivotal to understand there’s no one way to fix it.

“Remember the golden rule: what might work or motivate you might not motivate others. It is vital you spend time getting to know your people and what makes them tick. Find out what is important to them.

“Team engagement happens when you build and motivate a team which knows who they are as a group and as individual contributors… [It] takes work but once you have balance, the rewards and returns will far out weigh the investment.”

Based on her expertise and what she teaches her clients, here’s an infographic McDonald has created to help business leaders engage their team members.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.