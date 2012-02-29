INFOGRAPHIC: Hard-Working Employees May Actually Get A Raise This Year

PayScale recently surveyed thousands of HR and business leaders to take a snapshot of compensation trends over the past year.



This year, they’re heralding the return of raises: According to PayScale’s research, a whopping 60 per cent of employers adjusted their pay structure in some way, with 44 per cent increasing their pay ranges by 1 to 5 per cent, and 19 per cent padding workers’ paychecks by 6 per cent or more.

The jury’s still (somewhat) out on who makes the salary call. While 54 per cent of employers said their CEO determines the budget, 55 per cent countered HR gets the final say in how it gets spent.

Request a copy of the full report here, or just check out PayScale’s cool infographic below:

Photo: PayScale.com

