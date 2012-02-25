INFOGRAPHIC: Google - Under the Hood

We often take for granted just how massive Google is and how amazing their technology is compared to just a few years ago. Whatever information we want, it’s there. It’s a rare occasion that any question we ask Google doesn’t get answered in a way that at least points us in the right direction.



Some quick factual tidbits:

Over 1,000 years of human effort have been put into developing the Google search algorithm.

The Google Caffeine Index is over 100 million gigabytes.

The average Google Instant preview loads in 0.1 seconds.

During world events, Google is hard at work compiling the data. Within 48 hours of the start of the Egyptian protests of early 2011, Google had indexed 10 million new blog posts.

Google makes 500 search algorithm changes every year. That comes to an average of one Google change every 17.5 hours.

In 2010, Google performed over 6000 specific search experiments.

As Marty McFly would say, “That’s heavy, Doc.

Here’s an infographic that breaks it all down for us. Click to enlarge.

Find +JD Rucker on Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.