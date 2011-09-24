INFOGRAPHIC: Google Is Destroying Our Memory

If you think your memory has fallen off a cliff over the past 10 years or so, it might not be memory loss due to ageing. It might be due to the way Google restructures how our brains archive knowledge.



Why bother storing a voluminous amount of knowledge in our grey matter when we can instead remember a search query to pull the same information at a later date?

This evolution of how we learn and retain details might allow us to be more efficient in our consumption of information, but what happens to society when we become overly reliant on Google to do the job our brains have always done? Check out this infographic designed by Onlinecolleges.net.

Photo: Onlinecolleges.net

