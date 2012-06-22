Greece Versus Germany: The Battle Of Two Extremes [Infographic]

In advance of this weekend’s epic Germany-Greece tilt for the Eurocup semis, the wizards at Canada’s National Post created this stunning infographic laying out all the differences between the two countries.



Photo: National Post

For more National Post graphics go to this link: http://news.nationalpost.com/category/news/graphics/

