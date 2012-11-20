Here's How Lopsided The War Will Be If Israel Launches A Ground Assault In Gaza [INFOGRAPHIC]

Israel and Gaza’s peace talks are proving as difficult as ever and President Barack Obama, among many others, has advised for Israel to demonstrate restraint. Unfortunately, reports of 75,000 Israeli reservists being called up for a possible ground assault have not calmed anyone’s nerves.



This infographic from the Jerusalem Fund, a D.C.-based nonprofit which educates Americans and advocates for the Palestinian people shows the stark differences in firepower and manpower between Israel and groups in Gaza Strip.

The difference between the militaries on both sides is relatively well known, but still the graphic does well to illustrate just how stark that difference is — and why everyone is so keen to find a solution.

Photo: via The Jerusalem Fund

