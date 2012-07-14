INFOGRAPHIC: Game Company Logos Go Head-to-Head

Nintendo was originally founded in 1889 as a playing card company with a simple logo. Over time, Nintendo has changed their logo’s look and feel five separate Times. Sega, originally founded in 1940 in Honolulu, has gone through a total of 2 logo changes.



I came across and infographic chronicling the evolution of Nintendo and Sega’s respective logos, and as you can see, sometimes subtlety is the most effective branding strategy when it comes to making a change to something so iconic.

Infographic created by TheLogoCompany.net

