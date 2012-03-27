INFOGRAPHIC: From The Desk Of Don Draper, The Cost Of 'Mad Men' Today

“Mad Men” protagonist Don Draper (Jon Hamm) enjoys the finer things in life, from his women to his liquor.

But back in 1962, before Don knew that smoking his favourite Lucky Strikes was bad for him, the prices were far less than they are now. So how do Don’s product preferences compare to costs today?

Credit Sesame, the personal finance resource for free credit scores, looked at the numbers on everything from credit cards and total debt per household, to housing prices and the cost for a tank of gas, to see just how much the prices have changed from 1962 until now.

Check it out below.

