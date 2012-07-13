INFOGRAPHIC: The Culinary Genius Of The Doritos Locos Tacos

The design team at Pronto.com were so obsessive over the Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell that they put together a cool infographic about the crunchy little menu item.



A lot of people feel the same way. After all, it was the biggest product launch in Taco Bell’s 50-year history, selling an incredible 100 million tacos in just 10 weeks. Take a look:

Photo: Pronto.com

