INFOGRAPHIC: The Culinary Genius Of The Doritos Locos Tacos

Kim Bhasin

The design team at Pronto.com were so obsessive over the Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell that they put together a cool infographic about the crunchy little menu item.

A lot of people feel the same way. After all, it was the biggest product launch in Taco Bell’s 50-year history, selling an incredible 100 million tacos in just 10 weeks. Take a look:

taco bell doritos locos tacos infographic

Photo: Pronto.com

NOW SEE: The Most Popular Fast Food Restaurants In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

taco bell warroom-us