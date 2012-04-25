INFOGRAPHIC: Here's How Much We Still Don't Know About The Ocean

Dina Spector

Could the ocean be the new final frontier? 

James Cameron’s recent journey to the deepest part of the Pacific ocean opened the door for future exploration of the sea floor. But despite covering 72 per cent of Earth and supplying more than 70 per cent of the world’s oxygen, there’s still a lot we don’t know about our planet’s life support system. 

Here’s a brief guide to our exploration of the ocean from mastersdegree.net

Ocean

Photo: mastersdegree.net

