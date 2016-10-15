This infographic shows how the effects of economic sanctions are a mixed bag

Despite ongoing debates about their effectiveness, economic sanctions remain widely used in international affairs. They’re viewed as a tool to further national security, antiterrorism, anti-weapons proliferation, and other foreign-policy goals.

But the effectiveness of a sanctions regime depends on many factors, including how it is imposed, what it covers, and what its goals are.

In the infographic below, Norwich University’s Online Master of Arts in International Relations has laid out the basic principles of economic sanctions and the usual motivations behind them and provide case studies of sanctions efforts that yielded successful outcomes.



