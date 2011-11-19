INFOGRAPHIC: The Easiest Ways To Cut Down Your Utility Bill

With winter lurking around the bend, you’re probably anticipating a hike in your utility bill.



Heating a home can cost hundreds of dollars a month, and if your finances are tight, it’ll be a real pinch.

As part of their 2011 Frugal Living Guide, Bankrate.com created an infographic that gives you cheap and easy tips to reduce your utility bill year-round. Check it out:

Considering getting your own place? See how much it will raise your utility bill

