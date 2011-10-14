INFOGRAPHIC: Does Raising Taxes Help Or Hurt Job Creation?

Some argue that increasing tax rates on top earners will hamper entrepreneurial activity and destroy jobs.



Others contend that trickle-down economics simply don’t work.

Here’s a look at who is saying what about one of the biggest policy debates in America today, and the historical data they are using to back up their contentions.

This post originally appeared at G+.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.