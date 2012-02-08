INFOGRAPHIC: Does Free Shipping Make You Buy More Online?

Free shipping: A “nice to have” or “need to have”?



Nearly half of all online orders include the service, as it’s quickly evolved from a perk that once set retailers apart from the pack into something that can make or break their business.

Shoppers might have a tough time deciding whether free shipping is essential, but retailers won’t: The average cost paid for free shipping orders was $125.20. That average dropped to $86.58 when regular old shipping was on the menu.

Monetate, a testing and marketing strategy site, created the infographic below to show how consumers have gotten hooked on the marketing ploy:

Infographic created by Rob Yoegel

Photo: http://www.Monetate.com

