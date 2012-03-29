INFOGRAPHIC: How Online Reviews Can Make Or Break A Business

Businesses and companies who provide a service or product often assume that user reviews on their products do not matter much, and because of this reasoning it has brought many businesses down. User reviews are one of the things which make a company and product trust-able, and a quality review by a consumer can convince others to purchase the product and give a quality review themselves.



Often times before purchasing a product or ordering a service people tend to check the customer reviews, and if these reviews aren’t up to par with the companies claims of how great their service or product can be, the consumer will stray away from purchasing a product or service produced by the company.

The electronics and computer accessory company Newegg has received a great reputation with all of the products they have sold. In turn, they are one of the most successful online electronics and computer accessories businesses today. Their customer service is their main strong point, and they have received great reviews because of it.

Since they have received so much positive feedback, many of their products tend to sell quickly and Newegg continues to grow larger as a company. Since then they have added more products and continue to receive positive reviews from their customers, making Newegg one of the most successful businesses on record due to their customer service alone.

A company that has recently suffered a huge blow because of user reviews is the Electronic Arts corporation. Their newly released Origin service has been known to have horrible customer service, and people who have had trouble with purchasing games or installing games have been left to figure it out themselves.

As a result of this, Origin has a very unhappy user base and many people have avoided the company all together because of the reviews they’ve seen about the company. The main reason Electronic Arts is suffering as a business in user reviews is because of customer service alone, however they have not taken action in order to fix this problem, and as a result their company continues to be broken down. Many still consider Electronic Arts as a company that is not worth your time, and instead people use the very popular company Steam.

Created by: Comparz

