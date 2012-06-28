INFOGRAPHIC: Why Everyone's Cutting The Cable Cord

For kids of the 80s and 90s, waking up on Saturday morning to catch our favourite cartoons was one of the finer things in life. That’s not so true for kids today, at least as far as cable goes.



A new survey from Tech Bargains shows that 30 per cent of people have completely cut the cord on their cable and opting for cheaper alternatives like Netflix and YouTube.

The survey found that 83 per cent of people who cancelled their cable did so because the cost was too high. And 33 per cent of the people who cut their cable said they wouldn’t reconnect it even if the price was reduced.

Check out the graphic from TechBargains.com for more facts about why we’re cutting the cord:

Photo: Tech Bargains

DON’T MISS: Reddit users reveal 25 real-life cheats >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.