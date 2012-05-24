INFOGRAPHIC: Counterfeiting By The Numbers

If you’ve ever seen Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale Jr. in “Catch Me If You Can,” you might think counterfeit money is solely produced by attractive con men in small, snowy French villages.



In real life, it’s a lot less romantic.

The below infographic from online trading platform IronFX details counterfeit across the globe, down to jail time served by notorious counterfeiters and the measures taken to counteract the production of false currency.

For instance, did you know that in 2011, over 3,000 people were arrested for counterfeiting? Or that North Korea produces something called “Supernotes”? Or that the amount of counterfeit money taken out of the American system has quadrupled in the past five years?

Check it out for yourself:

Photo: InfoFx

