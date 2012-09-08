INFOGRAPHIC: The Rise Of Content 4.0

Content 4.0 is here.



That’s content worth paying for — and consumers are buying lots of it.

For the preceding decade, content has been available for free online, both legally and illegally.

So why are people buying it now?

Because technology is making content more convenient, attractive, relevant and emotional. From iTunes to Amazon, from Netflix to the New York Times, the signs of Content 4.0 are everywhere.

Find out more:

Want to hear more? Attend Business Insider’s IGNITION: Future of Digital conference in New York from November 27-28, 2012. Innovators in technology and media will be speaking about the changes shaping the industry and what you need to know to thrive.

Speakers include:

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Jeff Bewkes, CEO & Chairman, Time Warner

Jill Abramson, Executive Editor, New York Times

Dr Mehmet Oz, Host, “The Dr Oz Show”

And Executives from Facebook, Google, Spotify, Broadcom, Intuit and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.