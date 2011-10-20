INFOGRAPHIC: China's Checkbook Diplomacy

There’s only one high roller these in foreign investments and that’s China.



The Heritage Foundation created this beautiful map of China’s massive global investments (via Co.Design). Clearly China’s top priority is energy, followed by metals. They have invested the most in Australia, a hefty $38.4 billion.

Check out the interactive version at Heritage >

Photo: The Heritage Foundation

