Infographic: Check Out The Oscar Winners Based On Social Media Buzz

While you’re filling out your Oscar ballots and reading blog predictions for Sunday night’s Academy Awards, one site has already put together the list of winners. Sort of.



Flowtown, in partnership with Column Five, compiled this awesome infographic predicting the top Oscar winners for the night using 120,000 messages from social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Picasa, YouTube and more according to Content Strategist, Kelsey Cox at Column Five.

Categories covered include Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress with winners denoted by an Oscar.

Although, there are a few surprises in the supporting actors categories, the big picture prediction is no shocker.

Check out the winners below to see if you agree.

Photo: Flowtown / Courtesy of Column Five

