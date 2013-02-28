This Infographic Breaks Down Everything You Need To Know About Twitter's Data

With the launch of Twitter’s advertising API and mounting suspicions of an IPO as soon as August, it’s a good time to look at how the social site grew to this point.



Between Q2 and Q4, account ownerships grew from 408 million to 485 million. Active users increased from 208 million to 288 million in that period. According to internet market research firm GlobalWebIndex, that makes Twitter the fastest-growing social platform in that period.

GlobalWebIndex created an infographic that not only shows Twitter growth between Q2 and Q4 of 2012, but it also breaks down Twitter’s data by country, device, activities, and key demographics.

See everything you need to know below. Click to enlarge or see the original here:

Photo: GlobalWebIndex

