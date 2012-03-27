INFOGRAPHIC: 12 Bizarre Tax Deductions

There are thousands of tax deductions available to American consumers, from home office write-offs for the self-employed to student loan interest payments.



But the beauty of the U.S. tax code is that over the years, lawmakers have tacked on a slew of seriously strange ways to chip away our debt to Uncle Sam.

Live past the age of 100 in New Mexico, and you’ll never see another tax bill in your life. Make your living by flexing in body building competitions? You’re free to deduct your economy-sized body oil collection as a business expenditure.

And that’s just the beginning. Check out 10 other bizarre tax deductions in this TurboTax infographic:

