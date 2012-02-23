INFOGRAPHIC: Barack Obama May Be The Greatest Gun Salesman In America

Gun manufacturers would likely not be the first to come to mind when considering industries who have benefited the most during President Obama’s first term, but a study from Ammo.net finds that firearm sales and concealed handgun permit applications are at all-time highs since the 2008 election.



Just to show a few statistics illustrating what those in the industry call “the Obama effect:”

Ruger’s firearm sales have gone from $117 million to $232 million, an increase of 98%

Winchester’s sales of ammunition have gone from $431.7 million to $572 million, an increase of 33%

Federal excise taxes collected on the sale of new firearms and ammunition has risen 48.3%

January 2012 was the 20th straight month of increases in NICS background checks compared to the same month in the previous year

December 2011 saw over 1.41 million NICS background checks run, the most ever for a single month

The few states which regularly report concealed carry permit numbers have seen increases in active permit holders ranging from 46% to 161%

The correlation is astounding considering the day after his election the Gun Owners of America speculated that President-elect Obama “will be the most anti-Second Amendment president in the history of America.” The National Rifle Association (NRA) is actively working to defeat President Obama in the 2012 re-election, with NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre telling the 2012 Conservative Political Action Conference:

“Lip service to gun owners is just part of a massive Obama conspiracy to deceive voters and hide his true intentions to destroy the Second Amendment during his second term. We see the president’s strategy crystal clear: Get re-elected and, with no more elections to worry about, get busy dismantling and destroying our firearms’ freedom, erase the Second Amendment from the Bill of Rights and excise it from the U.S. Constitution…When the sun goes down on election day Barack Obama will have America’s gun owners to thank for his defeat.”

Due to the odd trends showing a boom in gun and ammo sales during President Obama’s first term despite strong opposition from Second Amendment enthusiasts who speculate a “fear affect” of an Obama second term leading to stricter gun laws, Ammo.net has produced a cheeky new graphic asking if the firearms industry should support or oppose a second term for the president:

