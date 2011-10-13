INFOGRAPHIC: These States Spend The Most On Car Repairs

Savvy car owners know the costs of buying a new set of wheels extend long past the moment they leave the lot. The costs of oil changes, repairs, and insurance must be taken into account–and boy, are they expensive.



Convoy Auto Repair created the infographic below to illustrate what Americans spend on car repairs each year. Americans pay $356.04 on average per year in car repairs, with Arizona spending the most at $421.49 a year. Washington, D.C. spends the least, at an average of $265.23.

Check out the infographic below to learn more:

Photo: Convoy Auto Repair

Now check out some depressing facts about sitting in traffic>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.