INFOGRAPHIC: America's Most Expensive College Towns

Keeping with the spirit of the college football season, Coldwell Banker presents the 2011 College Home Listing Report. The College Home Listing Report shows the average listing price for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home listed by Coldwell Banker affiliates or sister real estate brands in the towns and cities of the 120 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools.



To have a little fun with the study, Coldwell Banker has created the following infographic which represents the top 10 most expensive college towns along with facts about the towns and the schools.

Take a look at the graphic to find out which college towns are the most expensive and to understand how the price of real estate in college towns relates to tuition. View the complete College Home Listing Report.

Click here to enlarge

This post originally appeared at ColdwellBanker.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.