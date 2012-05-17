INFOGRAPHIC: Americans Create 543,000 New Businesses Every Month

Entrepreneurship is alive and well in America, with 543,000 new businesses created every month, according to docstoc.



This infographic shows useful information for would-be entrepreneurs like the hottest industries and the best states for getting started.

Correctional facilities are in the top 10 fastest-growing industries, as are more hopeful endeavours like wind mills and internet publishing.

by Docstoc. Browse more Business infographics.

SEE ALSO: Signs America’s Prison System Is Out Of Control >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.