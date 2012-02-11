INFOGRAPHIC: America Is Over-Medicated

Studies suggest more Americans are turning to generic drugs to cut costs, but perhaps we’ve taken it too far.



Nearly 50 per cent of Americans take prescription drugs, with the number of people taking more than five drugs rising 70 per cent between 2000 and 2008.

Doctors write prescriptions, often with incentives from drug companies, even though most drugs work for only 30 to 50 per cent of patients, according to Allen Roses, an academic geneticist from Duke University.

More below:

Photo: medicalbillingandcodingonline.org

Photo: medicalbillingandcodingonline.org

Photo: medicalbillingandcodingonline.org

Now see 5 things you need to do before you leave the hospital >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.