There Are More Than 200 Stalled Skyscraper Projects Around The World

This post originally appeared at Curbed.



First published in the Dutch design magazine Mark and named one of the nine most inspiring infographics in the world by Co.Design, the infographic below shows a bunch of stalled skyscraper projects from around the globe.

Currently there are some 200 high-rises on hold, accounting for 10 or 11 per cent of the total high-rise inventory on Earth (and about 26 miles when all’s added up).

This includes Nakheel Tower, a proposed Dubai tower that was designed to rise 2,460 feet, and Gran Torre Costanera, which once had high hopes of becoming the tallest building in South America. Below, find an enlarged-as-much-as-possible list of all the buildings represented in the infographic.

Photo: Co.Design

