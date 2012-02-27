INFOGRAPHIC: A Social Media Minute

According to Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while you could miss it.”



The same is true for social media, apparently, as the activity levels on sites like YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, and Tagged are rising rapidly. Society is spending so much time socializing about what we’re doing that it’s amazing we find time to actually do anything.

Maybe we aren’t actually doing very much.

Regardless, it’s clear that social media is getting pretty crazy.

It’s not just for fun. Companies are looking to business social media every day to try to find the promised goose that lays the golden egg. As long as the masses continue to use it, business will continue to try to be there.

We had the data visualized in a simple format below (versus the rising amount of infographics that cram too much data into them), but here’s the data itself for those who prefer “just the facts.”

In a social media minute…

Pinterest, the latest darling of the social media world, has 1,090 visitors.

Foursquare, the ultimate stalker’s tool, sees 2,000 checkins.

Flickr, the photo-sharing site that simply won’t give up despite the Facebook photo-sharing growth, has 3,125 photos uploaded.

Tagged, the social discovery giant that has quietly accumulated 300 million users worldwide, connects 3,500 new friends.

LinkedIn, the best place to find a job or someone to fill a job, has 7,610 searches.

StumbleUpon, the social news site that’s like a box of chocolates, serves 7,630 web pages.

Twitter, the place where the long-winded dare not tread, experiences 175,000 tweets.

Facebook, the company that will turn thousands of people into millionaires overnight, sends 700,000 messages between users.

YouTube, the juggernaut of video views, has 2,000,000 videos played on it.

Here’s what it all looks like:

