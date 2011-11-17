Infographic: 9 Facts To Know About Amazon

Greg Voakes

With the recent release of the Kindle Fire dwarfing that of the iPad, it’s hard to believe that such a massive company was once operated out of a garage. 17 years of astronomical growth later, Amazon’s numbers are staggering, as you can see by the sheer volume of comparisons and contrasts of Amazon’s depth as a business.

Frugal Dad’s infographic brings those numbers down to Earth.

Amazon Infographic

Source: Frugaldad.com

